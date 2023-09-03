Top 5 Streetwear Trends To Show Off Your Unique Style

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 03, 2023
It is said that the best fashion show is on the streets. The streets are already echoing the fashion runways' with everything from vast ensembles to the tiniest of shorts. Sahil Nandal, the co-founder of Free Society shares top five streetwear trends for this season
Oversized fashion: Casual yet classy: It is all about embracing the roomier and more casual side of fashion, so say goodbye to tight-fitting styles. Consider voluminous coats, giant hoodies, and chunky sweaters that will wrap you in warmth and fashion at the same time
Short-shorts: Enjoy the briefness: Short-shorts are stealing the spotlight, right from Troye Sivan to other prominent designers like Hed Mayner, Givenchy, and Kenzo. These tiny miracles are breaking into global fashion circles with their daring cuts and daring styling
Layering: Where style and comfort coexist: Winter will soon be here. The sky's the limit when it comes to trying out balaclavas, overcoats skirts, scarves, and shawls. Layering is a practical approach to remain warm during winter as well as a statement of fashion that the style and comfort can coexist
Casual-core / Normcore: Less effort, more style: The recent development of normcore and casual-core illustrates that casual grace is where the trend is moving towards. Companies like Birkenstock, and New Balance are leading at the forefront with their comfy and adaptable designs
Must-haves for every Sneakerhead: There is one brand of shoes that continues to uphold its supremacy, Air Jordans. Air Jordans have strengthened their position as the premier option for streetwear enthusiasts regardless of whether you are a die-hard sneakerhead or just want to opt for a comfy and trendy pair of kicks
