THIS Aloo-Based Preparation From India Is Ranked Under 100 WORST-Rated Dishes In The World

By: Swarna Srikanth | January 04, 2024
Are you someone who enjoys adding potatoes to every recipe? An aloo lover like you would be surprised that a dish made out of the favourite ingredient ranks in the list of 100 worst-rated dishes in the world.
Taste Atlas recently mentioned of 100 food items being a big no for people. It included dishes like Ramen Burgers, Spaghetti Pie, and more.
One Indian dish was also rated among the worst cuisines across the globe. It was an aloo-based preparation originating from Punjab. Any guesses?
Aloo baingan: While some might call it a healthy homemade dish, not many seemed to relish its taste and flavour. It occupied the 60th position on the worst-rated food list.
The platform described the dish as a "Simple and flavorful dish made with a combination of eggplants and potatoes."
The vegetable dish served with rotis, chapatis, and even rice has often been packed in people's lunchboxes in India. However, it wasn't found to be an interesting one as it attracted only a 2.7-star rating.
