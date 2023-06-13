Things You Must Ensure For Your Train Journey

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023
All India Helpline 138: receives call for assistance for cleanliness, food and catering, coach maintenance, medical emergency and linen. Toll Security Helpline Number, 1800-111-322 and 182: Provide speedy assistance to passengers in the event of thefts, harassment, pick-pocketing or other criminal incidents on rail premises. You can tweet regarding your query tagging the Railway Ministry Of India and Railway Minister
You also, need to ensure that you carry certain things during your train journey which includes Aadhar Card or any Government Verified Id Card, Debit Card, Railway Ticket and any other important documents
House keys
Money: cash and coins
Sanitiser, paper soap and toilet roll
Charger and Earphones
Locks to keep your luggage safe
Water bottle
Food and eatables: especially during long train journeys. It is always better to eat home made food and carry packaged food
Wet wipes: to wipe your face, hand and mobile
Rubber bands to tie hair for girls to prevent their hair from damage due to wind
Jacket, scarf and socks; especially when you are opting for an AC compartment
Know about the destination: If youy are visiting your desired destination for the first time; know about the weather, transport, safety and other important things about the place
