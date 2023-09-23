These Colourful Pictures From The Annual Ladakh Festival Will Make Your Day

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 23, 2023
Ladakh festival 2023 is finally here! The popular annual festival that showcases the rich culture and tradition of the Ladakhi people started on September 21 and will end on September 24 this year
All pics courtesy: Ladakh Tourism
The festival features a host of activities such as traditional dances, polo matches, traditional archery, photo exhibitions and musical concerts. The visitors can explore the handicraft and food stalls
The festival started with a cultural procession from Karzoo to Pologround with artists from different villages adorned in colourful dresses showcasing their different culture
The Day 1 of the festival had plethora of cultural programmes showcasing Ladakh's rich culture and heritage was on display at Polo Ground in Leh
Day 2 programmes included Chams, mask dance performance by monks at Chowkhang Vihar, Main Market. It also included traditional archery competitions
The festival also organised a photography exhibition that showcases the famous Birds of Ladakh at Main Market, Leh
Day 2 also had a Polo match at the Leh's Polo ground thats that is worth looked wonderful at the picturesque dry desert location
The day ended with the colourful dance performances by the locals for a Music Concert at Eco Park
The event will conclude tomorrow at September 24, with the wide range activities starting from Polo matches to Music Concerts
Thanks For Reading!