Telugu Language Day: 6 Famous Telugu Poets Who Contributed To The Regional Literature

By: Swarna Srikanth | August 28, 2023
Did you know? Telugu Language Day is observed on August 29 in India commemorating the language and its contributors.
The day is a tribute to one of the great Telugu linguists and scholars Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy. His birth anniversary is marked as Telugu Basha Dinostavam or Telugu Language day.
GV Ramamurthy is referred to as the 'pita maha' (grandfather)of the Telugu language. Swipe to read about a few other poets who have expressed their love for the language and worked towards enriching it for future generations.
Your childhood would have introduced you to Tenali Rama, isn't it? The poet-turned-folk hero was the poet at the Krishnadevaraya's court in the village of Tenali, Andhra Pradesh.
A name popular to Carnatic music lovers 'Tyagaraja,' was one of the notable poets of the Telugu language.
Nannayya Bhattaraka is generally considered the first poet of the Telugu language. He is best known for retelling Mahabharata from Sanskrit to Telugu.
Hindus, especially devotees of Lord Venkateshwara, would be aware of Tallapaka Annamacharyulu who penned several devotional songs dedicated to Him.
Bammera Pothana is one of the greatest poets of his period whose works are reportedly part of the regional school's syllabus. He translated the Srimad Bhagavatam and gave the people "Andhra Maha Bhagavatham."
