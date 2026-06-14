Team India's Off Day Amid Dharamshala River-Side Mountains; KL Rahul, Jaiswal Share Inside Pictures

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 14, 2026
After their clinical win on Afghanistan in first ODI, team India sailed on a off day outing in the picturesque Dharamshala river.
Yashaswi Jaiswal shared the inside pictures from the mini-trip.
Some of the players from Indian Cricket Team joined in the off day outing.
KL Rahul also shared pictures where he was seen smiling ear to ear.
What caught Internet's attention was Jaiswal's signature heart posed picture.
Team India will now head to Lucknow for the second ODI against Afghanistan.
India is leading the 3-match series by 1-0.