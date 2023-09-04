Teacher's Day 2023: From 'Guru' To 'Shikshak'; Know What 'Teacher' Is Referred In Indian And Global Languages

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 04, 2023
Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on September 5 in India to honour the birthday of India's former President, scholar and philosopher Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, known for his contribution to the Indian education system
The day known to honour teachers for their contributions in shaping the life of students. But do you know what 'Teacher' is referred in different Indian & International languages?
India is a country with many languages and Teacher is referred differently in different languages. In the north where the predominant language is Hindi Teacher is referred Shikshak शिक्षक. While in Punjabi Teacher is referred as Ustaad ਉਸਤਾਦ
In the west, Teacher is referred as Shikshak in both Marathi and Gujarati. While, in the east, teacher is referred as শিক্ষক (Shikshok) in Bengali and ଗୁରୁ (Guru) in Odia
In the south, teacher is referred as, ஆசிரியர்(Aatharviga) in Tamil, గురు (Guru) in Telugu, ಗುರು (Guru) in Kannada and ഗുരുക്കാരന് (Gurukkāran) in Malayalam
While internationally, 'teacher' is referred to by various names. In Spanish it is referred as Profesor/Profesora or Maestro/Maestra, while in French it is referred as Enseignant or Enseignante
You can also refer teacher as Lehrer in German, Insegnante in Italian and Учитель (Uchitel) or Учительница (Uchitelnitsa) in Russian
In South East Asian countries, teacher is referred as 老师 (Lǎoshī ) in Mandarin Chinese, 先生 (Sensei) in Japanese and معلم (Mu'allim) in Arabic
Thanks For Reading!