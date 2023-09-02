Teacher's Day 2023: 7 Lightweight Sarees Perfect For First Timers

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 02, 2023
Teacher's Day is around the corner, and just like every year all the final year students in school are gearing up to celebrate the day dressed as a Teacher in a Saree. Here are 7 lightweight and easy to drape sarees for all those young fashionistas
A simple bold coloured silk saree with a satement zari border is perfect for the budding fashionistas. Pair it up with full sleeve blouse or your crop top
Alia Bhatt's saree looks from her latest flick Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has been a hit amongst young girls. Try out this ombre coloured Chiffon Saree that is easy to drape and carry for your first time
You can also try out a printed saree with minimal lace order. Pair it up with a blouse or a crop top of the same colour
Floral sarees can anevr go out of fashion! Try out these shiffon or polyester floral sarees that will make you look like a star
Georgette or chiffon saree with a statement embroidary work in the front or on the pallu is another style of saree that you can wear with ease
Solid coloured chiffon saree with just a satement border is another kind of saree that are lightweight yet a bold pretty pieces. You can try wearing the saree with a zari work blouse to finish the look
Printed silk saree is another easy to carry saree for the first timers. You can spice up the look with a belt or a shirt or T-Shirt as a blouse
