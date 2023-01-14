Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Here are 5 popular restaurants to binge after the big race

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 14, 2023

Smoke House Deli at Colaba is a heaven for people who are health conscious

The restaurant serves variety of Salads, Sandwiches and Italian spreads

Pizza by the Bay, opposite Marine Drive is famous for its gorgeous Arabian Sea view and the tasty Pizzas

Try their affordable breakfast options which include pancakes and waffles

Experience the royal dining and authentic Chinese food at the Royal China, Colaba

Enjoy their Dim Sums along with a four course meal and a refreshing Jasmine Tea

Try healthy salads and pasta at Neuma, Colaba

The restuarant is known for its varirty of options in healthy food and beautiful decor

Kala Ghoda Cafe at Fort is famous for its variety in breakfast options

Make sure to try the Chicken Salad Sandwich, Almond Cake, Chicken Schnitzel and the Mint Tea