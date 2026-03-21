Tamannaah Bhatia Sizzles In Bold Polka-Dotted Saree, Looks Straight Out Of A 90s Movie

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 21, 2026
Tamannaah Bhatia channelled full retro glam in a bold polka-dotted saree, serving major 90s Bollywood nostalgia with a modern twist
The statement drape by Torani featured rich mustard yellow and deep pink hues, layered with oversized black polka dots that instantly grabbed attention
Tamannaah styled the classic six yards with a sleeveless, backless blouse featuring a bold, plunging neckline and a delicate tie-up bow at the back
The blouse followed the polka dot theme, creating a cohesive and thoughtfully styled ensemble that felt both playful and chic
The actress accentuated the retro look with a stack of dainty bracelets, statement rings and diamond earrings, allowing the outfit to remain the focal point
Her beauty look completed the glam with a dewy makeup, rosy cheeks, nude lips, highlighted glow and glossy lips
She kept her hair in side-parted voluminous waves, enhancing the old-school charm while keeping it contemporary
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