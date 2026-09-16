Tamannaah Bhatia Shows Off Her Custom Georgette Saree & Sleek Off-Shoulder Blouse At Vvan Trailer Launch

By: Rutunjay D | September 16, 2026
Tamannaah Bhatia looked absolutely stunning in this vibrant saree look, bringing a perfect blend of traditional elegance and contemporary glamour to the trailer launch of her upcoming film Vvan
Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant
She opted for a custom Sunehra Pravya Saree by Torani, featuring a striking yellow base and vibrant floral prints.
The lightweight georgette fabric gave the saree a beautiful, fluid drape while keeping the overall look effortlessly graceful.
She paired it with an off-shoulder yellow blouse, giving the traditional drape a distinctly modern and glamorous twist.
Tamannaah kept her jewellery elegant with statement earrings, layered bangles and delicate rings, perfectly complementing the colourful ensemble.
Her soft, voluminous open hair with a centre-parted style beautifully framed her face and added to the effortless appeal.
She turned up at the event alongside her co-star Siddharth Malhotra who kept his look dapper with printed jacket and sleek shades.