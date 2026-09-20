Tamannaah Bhatia Revives Vintage Royal Glamour in Velvet and Gold Lace Saree- Pics Inside

By: Rutunjay D | September 20, 2026
Tamannaah Bhatia embodies sheer royalty in a rich maroon House of Masaba saree ensemble, exuding a regal yet modern charm for The Vvaan movie promotions.
The drape seamlessly weaves together deep burgundy tones with intricate printed panels featuring black, gold, and traditional-inspired motifs.
The pallu and border sections blend soft silk textures with plush velvet accents, adding depth, weight, and touchable opulence to the fabric.
Surrounding the drape is a lavish gold lace border layered with metallic embellishments and heavy zardozi-style lace, creating a stunning frame.
She pairs the saree with a matching fitted maroon blouse boasting a sweetheart neckline, cap sleeves, and dense golden embroidery with tassel detailing.
A bold, oversized golden embroidered motif anchored near the waistline gives the classic silhouette an artistic, high-fashion statement edge.
Her long brown hair is styled in center-parted, polished soft waves that flow naturally over her shoulders, enhancing her ethereal glow.