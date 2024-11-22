Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Her Custom Louboutin Heels In A Golden Anarkali

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 22, 2024
Tamannaah Bhatia is currently busy promoting her upcoming series, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar
While recently promoting her upcoming project in Lucknow, she wore a golden Anarkali and stunned her fans with her look
The actress looked regal the golden and ivory Anarkali from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
Tamannaah's Anarkali is sleeveless and has a golden embellished bodice. An elegant ivory skirt flowed gracefully from the bodice, adorned with zig-zag golden hems and intricate borders of gold and silver running along its length
Cherry on the top of this ensemble are the pair of Christian Louboutin heels she wore. She flaunted them, as she rightly should!
The plunging V-neckline was delicately lined with fine, glittering silver lace, adding just the right touch of sparkle to the ensemble
A generous touch of blush on her cheeks added a youthful charm, while her soft pink lips provided a subtle yet vibrant pop of color
