Sunny Leone's Breezy Maldives Vacation In Shimmering Bikini Look Is Pure Beach Vibe

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 09, 2026
Sunny Leone recently treated fans to stunning glimpses from her dreamy Maldives vacation with husband Daniel Weber, and her beach look instantly grabbed attention online.
The actress looked absolutely radiant as she posed against the crystal-clear turquoise waters and scenic island backdrop, serving effortless tropical glam.
Sunny opted for a shimmering blush-pink bikini set that perfectly complemented the sunny beach aesthetic and added a soft, feminine charm to her vacation wardrobe.
The bikini top featured full sleeves with a glossy finish, giving the swimwear a unique high-fashion twist.
She paired it with matching high-waisted bikini bottoms that beautifully accentuated her figure while maintaining a chic and elegant beachwear vibe.
Sunny elevated the look further with oversized sunglasses and a dramatic wide-brimmed striped sun hat that gave major resort-style fashion goals.