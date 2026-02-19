Sunny Leone Nails Her Beach Outfit With Vibrant Co-Ord Set- Check Pictures

By: Rutunjay Dole | February 19, 2026
Sunny Leone's movie Kennedy is set to stream on February 20th after long wait since its 2023 Cannes premiere.
In recently dropped pictures on her social media, Sunny Leone turned heads in a vibrant co-ord set by 'Pocketful of Cherrie' from their Emerald Bloom collection.
The outfit features a cropped denim jacket paired with matching bottoms, priced at approximately ₹15,000 in total.
The sharp collared jacket stands out with its painterly floral print splashed over a lush green base.
She styled the jacket slightly off-shoulder over a neon lime sports bra, introducing a striking pop of colour that instantly elevates the entire ensemble.
Sunny accessorised with oversized, statement heart-shaped yellow earrings that complement the vibrant tones of the outfit.
She opted for multiple gold rings and coordinated lime-green manicured nails while her hair was styled in a tight braided ponytail.