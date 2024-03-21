Summer Drinks: 7 Refreshing Options To Combat Heat And Get Ample Hydration

By: Mariyam Usmani | March 21, 2024
Watermelon juice with a little pulpy texture may look like a glass of blood, but, in reality, it's a non-violent magical potion to guard against the Dracula Sun. A fresh glass of watermelon juice equips you with antioxidants so that you can fight like a cool warrior in the scorching-hot season.
Coconut water is a natural energy booster and the best alternative to ultra-processed and preserved juices that contain high amounts of refined sugar. There is no need to pour the heavenly coconut potion into a bowl or glass; just a straw is enough to serve this sustainable mild drink.
'Shikanji' with lemon and sugar is the topmost summer beverage that you can prepare at home without much fuss to remove body toxins,.
In the wake of Ramzan, Roohafza is another popular drink to shield against dehydration and refresh your soul with the sublime essence of flowers and fruits.
If you prefer water over beverages, you can infuse the crystal clear water with slices of cucumber, lemon, pineapple or your favourite seasonal fruits to rejuvenate your energy.
Say yes to 'honey'! Honey mixed with chilled water and ice cubes is not just a drink enriched with antioxidant; it's also good to heal wounds and scars.
Rose Mojito with crushed mint can become your lovable partner during happy afternoons and cosy-evenings to Netflix and chill.
'Hot coffee' for the 'cold season' and cold coffee to confront the blistering sun! You don't need nicotine when you can be high on caffeine to survive each phase with intense gratitude.
While the pistachio-infused milk is another scrumptious drink from 'Kitchen Kingdoms' to cool down and boost your immunity for happy and healthy sunny days!