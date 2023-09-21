Suffering From Stress? 9 Simple Ways To Destress At Home

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2023
Nothing is more relaxing than getting adequete sleep. The perfect way to destress, is to sleep well. Aim for 7-9 hours of restful sleep each night. Establish a regular sleep schedule, create a calming bedtime routine, and avoid screens before bedtime to improve your sleep quality
Physical activity is a great way to release endorphins, which are natural stress relievers. So you can practice yoga, lift weights, or playing a sport you enjoy regularly can help reduce stress levels
Painting is one of the best ways to get relief from stress. Make sure to sketch something on a notebook, dip that paint brush on paint and just paint on the canvas or paper
Home organisation is perfect way to release your stress. From your kicthen to bedroom. taking care of the cleaning and organising is something that you might start enjoying after seeing the clena and organised home
Listening to music is therapeutic. You can listen to music while working out, cleaning, cooking and much more. Just enjoy the beats and be stress free
Puzzles ike jigsaw puzzles, Sudoku, crossword puzzles, or logic games stimulate different parts of the brain and promote cognitive flexibility that helps to stimulate happy hormones. It will simply take you back to your childhood and be a big stress buster
Meditation is really helpful to reduce stress by calming the mind. Try deep, slow breaths, inhaling for a count of four, holding for four, and exhaling for four for destressing
Nothing compares a good home cooked food! You can try some new receipes at home or if you are a amateur cook you can start with some basic recipes. It is good for your mental health, as well as your physical health to tasty home cooked food
Who needs to go to a pub if you have a dance floor in your home? Dancing is good way to gets ome relief from stress and loose some calories as well
