Style Inspo From Yami Gautam: 7 Budget-Friendly Looks You'll Love

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 06, 2023
Take inspiration from Yami Gautam on how to pair a basic top with a saree. Add some simple accessories and finish the look with bun
This trench coat dress is another classic look that is perfect for office look and you can also wear it for evening get togethers
When in doubt opt for a floral dress or a fusion co-ord set with a cape. Pair it up with a messy bun and some basic neckpieces
White pant suit is not just perfect for formal look, but also for some brunch events
Traditional ghagra is something that demands some bold makeup. Make sure to pair a maang tika with the look
Casual outfits mean flared pants and some crop tops. Add a bold print oversized shirt or a check shirt to finish the look
Co-ord set are in trend these days. Take an inspo from Yami Gautam to wear such funky shorts co-ords with minimal makeup and open hair
