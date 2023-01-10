Stunning pictures of Joshimath before it started sinking

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 10, 2023
Joshimath, also known as Jyotirmath, is a city in Chamoli District in Uttarakhand. Located at a height of 6150 feet in the Garhwal Himalayas, it is a gateway to several Himalayan mountain climbing expeditions, trekking trails and pilgrim centres like Badrinath, Auli and Valley of Flowers
It is home to one of the four cardinal pīthas established by Adi Shankara. Joshimath Cantonment is the permanent station of 'The Garhwal Scouts', the closest army station to the Indo-Tibetan Border which was used as a base camp for the rescue of the victims of 2013 Kedarnath floods
With the land subsidence continuing at Joshimath town of Uttarakhand, the town settled on approximately 500-metre debris of past landslides, a major reason for its low soil-bearing capacity and possibly a factor behind the sinking of the town. In pic: Local women carrying woods to their village
According to the data provided by the administration, cracks have been witnessed in 678 houses and about 81 families have been relocated so far; let's see how this beautiful town used to look like before it started sinking
Merag Valley in Joshimath
Joshimath after snowfall
Early morning view of the mighty snowy cliffs from Joshimath
Winding roads to Joshimath
Joshimath in monsoon
River Alaknanda from Badrinath to Joshimath (near Vishuprayag)
Road from Joshimath to Badrinath
Roads from Chamoli to Joshimath
Joshimath covered with snow
Joshimath Cable Car to Auli
