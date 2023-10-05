Staycation: 5 Reasons Why You Should Opt For Luxury Stay Once In A While On Your Vacation

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 05, 2023
It is not only about a break from your routine, but it is also a short vacation that offers you all the comforts that you are looking for. Saumitra Singh, of The Tigress Resort and Spa, Ranthambore points out reasons why one should opt for a luxury stay
Rediscovering your own hometown: Going on a luxury staycation helps you explore your hometown and that too from a fresh perspective. You can easily visit the local landmarks, dine at some of the renowned and beautiful restaurants and also indulge in the activities that you may have once overlooked
A Stress-Free Travel: It is time to say goodbye to the hassles of packing, and standing for long in the airport security lines and surely forget about that jet lag. All this is possible from a luxury staycation. All you have to do is simply drive on your own or you can even take a short ride to your chosen luxury accommodation
Time To Pamper Yourself: It is all about giving time to yourself, in short getting pampered. You can enjoy the plush accommodations, and the treatments from the spa along with the world-class amenities, and that too all within your reach. It is all about using this opportunity to indulge and rejuvenate
Disconnect & Reconnect: Disconnect from your daily routine, and at the same time do not worry about being far from your home. A staycation gives you the time to disconnect from work while you also stay connected with your loved ones
Culinary Delights: Enjoy scrumptious and delicious meals that are prepared by top chefs even without leaving your city. A lot of luxury hotels offer an exquisite dining experience that competes with the best restaurants in the town
