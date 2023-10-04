Start Your Week Right With These 7-Day High-Protein Vegetarian Breakfasts Ideas

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 04, 2023
Whether you're a fan of savory, sweet, or something in between, we've got you covered. Let's dive into a week's worth of mouthwatering breakfast options that will make your mornings brighter and more flavorful!
Greek Yogurt Parfait: Ingredients: Greek yogurt, fresh berries, honey, and granola. Instructions: Layer Greek yogurt with fresh berries, drizzle honey on top, and sprinkle with granola for added crunch and protein
Tofu Scramble: Ingredients: Firm tofu, diced vegetables (bell peppers, onions, spinach), turmeric, nutritional yeast, and spices. Instructions: Crumble tofu and sauté with vegetables and spices until well-cooked. Add nutritional yeast for a cheesy flavor
Quinoa Breakfast Bowl: Ingredients: Cooked quinoa, almond milk, sliced almonds, chia seeds, and sliced bananas. Instructions: Mix quinoa with almond milk, top with chia seeds, sliced almonds, and banana slices for a protein-packed breakfast
Chickpea Pancakes: Ingredients: Chickpea flour, water, diced vegetables (tomatoes, onions, bell peppers), and spices. Instructions: Mix chickpea flour with water and spices to make a batter. Pour onto a hot griddle, add vegetables, and cook like regular pancakes
Protein-Packed Smoothie: Ingredients: Plant-based protein powder, spinach, banana, almond milk, and nut butter. Instructions: Blend all ingredients until smooth for a quick and nutritious high-protein breakfast
Eggless Breakfast Burrito: Ingredients: Scrambled tofu, black beans, diced tomatoes, avocado, and whole wheat tortilla. Instructions: Fill a tortilla with scrambled tofu, black beans, diced tomatoes, and avocado. Roll it up for a satisfying breakfast burrito
