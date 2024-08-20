SRK's OMAD Diet: How Can You Follow It? Know The Benefits and Risks

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 20, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan recently shared that he follows OMAD diet (One Meal A Day) Let's know what it is
OMAD is a form of intermittent fasting where individuals eat all their daily calories within a single meal or a short eating window, usually around one hour, and fast for the remaining 23 hours of the day
Eating one meal a day can reduce overall calorie intake, which may lead to weight loss
With only one meal to plan, it can make daily eating habits simpler and more straightforward
Fasting for extended periods may help improve how your body processes insulin, potentially lowering the risk of type 2 diabetes
Risk of following OMAD include a risk of eating too much or choosing unhealthy foods during the single meal due to hunger, which could negate health benefits
It can be challenging to get all the necessary vitamins and minerals in just one meal, leading to potential nutritional gaps
