Sreeleela Serves Royal Ethnic Glam In Emerald Green Saree & Statement Emerald Jewellery

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 21, 2026
Sreeleela embraced timeless elegance in a deep emerald green silk saree featuring intricate silver zari motifs and a broad woven border, creating a rich and regal aesthetic.
The saree was paired with a matching blouse that complemented the drape perfectly, allowing the luxurious fabric and traditional craftsmanship to remain the highlight.
She elevated the ethnic ensemble with an exquisite emerald and diamond choker necklace, featuring intricate floral detailing and a statement pendant that added royal charm.
Coordinating with the necklace, Sreeleela wore dangling emerald-studded earrings, striking the perfect balance between sophistication and festive glamour.
Her wrists were adorned with a stack of green stone bangles accented with diamond kadas, adding sparkle while beautifully tying in with the emerald jewellery.
Keeping her beauty look soft and elegant, she opted for glowing skin, subtly defined eyes, feathered brows, nude lips and a hint of highlighter, enhancing her natural features.
She styled her straight, silky hair with a centre parting, leaving it open over her shoulders while the tiny black bindi completed the traditional look.