Spring In Your Hair: 7 Royal Styles To Adorn Your Head With Flowers And Leaves

By: Mariyam Usmani | March 09, 2024
A hairstyle with white flowers and yellow blooms can add magic to simple ethnic costumes. 'Gajra' is a popular Indian tradition of elegant floral charm to nurture a happy spring in your hair.
An aesthetic eloquence to pair with flowy gowns, the headband of roses is always delicate, and dominant enough to change your appearance without extra effort.
Placing some red, pink, and yellow blooms with green leaves in messy-messy bun is a perfect idea to make you feel like a modest jungle queen.
While a boho tiara with your favourite set of flowers is the best idea for beach evenings.
You can also create a vibrant nest of enormous wild and soft flowers to look like a fairy who lands from cloud-chunks to behold the secret gardens of earthly charm. This style is cherished as a fashion innovation of the great Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.
Scattered spring grows like a mutiny or a peaceful rebellion of flora and fauna in the cracked oasis of a dark season. Clip the hopes in entangled webs of your hair, like fostering faith amid unsolved questions.
'More leaves than flowers' completely match the pattern of nature. Another happy hairstyle that recounts green entities and inspires you to become a tree-hugger.