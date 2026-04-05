'Soni Kudi': Wamiqa Gabbi Brings High Glam Energy In Bold Leather-Jaguar Bodysuit

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 05, 2026
Wamiqa Gabbi is all set to kickstart promotions for her upcoming film Bhooth Bangla with fierce energy in this striking look.
She dons a sleek leather jacket and matching leather skirt by Prashik Sukhnandan, creating a powerful, structured silhouette.
Underneath, she layers a Sequined Jaguar bodysuit by Pink Porcupines, injecting a playful yet sultry animal-print twist into the ensemble.
Her hair, styled in a soft updo with loose strands framing her face, adds a hint of effortless femininity to the otherwise bold look.
Her vintage Art Deco black onyx earrings from Viange Vintage elevate the look with a touch of old-world glamour.
The makeup leans towards soft glam with defined eyes and a natural lip, allowing the outfit to remain the focal point.