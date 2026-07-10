Sonam Kapoor Brings Maharani Energy In Deep-Neck Ivory Couture By Anamika Khanna At Anshula Kapoor's Reception

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 10, 2026
Sonam Kapoor embraced understated royal elegance in a custom Anamika Khanna ensemble for Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding reception.
Choosing an ivory and champagne-gold palette, she opted for a floor-length anarkali featuring exquisite hand embroidery with delicate zari work.
A richly embroidered gold dupatta elevated the ensemble with its intricate borders, mirror accents and detailed threadwork, draped elegantly over her shoulders for a regal finish.
The outfit's plunging sweetheart neckline introduced a contemporary twist, beautifully balancing the traditional craftsmanship with a modern and feminine aesthetic.
A vintage-inspired luxe brooch pinned onto her dupatta added an extra layer of sophistication while a Chanel handbag effortlessly blended international luxury with Indian couture.
Sonam accessorised with a statement diamond-and-polki choker necklace paired with matching drop earrings, creating a luxurious jewellery moment that perfectly complemented the outfit.
Keeping her beauty look classic, Sonam styled her hair in a sleek centre-parted low bun while opting for glowing skin, softly defined eyes and a nude lip.