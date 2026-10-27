Sonali Bendre Dazzles In An Emerald Green Zardozi-Trimmed Lehenga And Ethereal Organza Dupatta

By: Rutunjay D | October 27, 2026
Sonali Bendre exuded regal sophistication in a rich emerald green woven lehenga set, serving a masterclass in festive elegance.
The voluminous lehenga skirt features dense brocade weaving with intricate gold floral motifs and kalis running across its expansive flare.
She paired the skirt with a matching emerald green choli featuring a scoop neckline, accented with thick gold zardozi embroidery and beadwork along the borders.
Draped softly over her arms is a sheer organza dupatta in a matching jewel tone, framed with delicate gold embroidered lace borders.
Elevating her hair accessories, she wore an ornate gold hair chain (ear-to-hair sahara chains) that connected seamlessly into her hairstyle.
Her jewelry selection highlighted traditional decadence, featuring a kundan and polki choker necklace paired with matching dangling earrings.
Her long tresses were styled in a textured half-up, half-down romantic braid with soft face-framing curls left loose.