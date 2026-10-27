Sonali Bendre Dazzles In An Emerald Green Zardozi-Trimmed Lehenga And Ethereal Organza Dupatta

By: Rutunjay D | October 27, 2026

Sonali Bendre exuded regal sophistication in a rich emerald green woven lehenga set, serving a masterclass in festive elegance.

The voluminous lehenga skirt features dense brocade weaving with intricate gold floral motifs and kalis running across its expansive flare.

She paired the skirt with a matching emerald green choli featuring a scoop neckline, accented with thick gold zardozi embroidery and beadwork along the borders.

Draped softly over her arms is a sheer organza dupatta in a matching jewel tone, framed with delicate gold embroidered lace borders.

Elevating her hair accessories, she wore an ornate gold hair chain (ear-to-hair sahara chains) that connected seamlessly into her hairstyle.

Her jewelry selection highlighted traditional decadence, featuring a kundan and polki choker necklace paired with matching dangling earrings.

Her long tresses were styled in a textured half-up, half-down romantic braid with soft face-framing curls left loose.