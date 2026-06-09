Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Khemu Enjoy Breezy Getaway In Maldives; Actress Stuns In Vibrant, Floral Bodysuits

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 09, 2026
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu recently shared pictures from their breezy getaway in the Maldives with their daughter.
In the pictures, the couple was seen soaking into pure beach therapy.
Soha Ali Khan seen enjoying fun time by the pool with her daughter Inaaya.
Soha donning vibrant neon bodysuit on her sailing day, paired with sheer wrapped skirt.
For her pool day she wore a black bodysuit with floral print on it.
She paired the bodysuit with a black wrap-around like skirt.
While Kunal Khemu perfectly matched the vibe with his relaxed styles, the family pictures felt like a dreamy moment.