Sobhita Dhulipala Exudes Natural Elegance For A 'Breathtaking' Leap

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 05, 2026
Sobhita Dhulipala recently dropped pictures from her scuba diving experience.
The actor captioned the moments, "Throwback to taking a leap."
Sobhita opted for a sporty black outfit with tights bottoms and a turtle neck top.
Sobhita also gave a sneak peek into her stunning views of coral reefs during the dive.
Sobhita exuded her natural elegance and also flaunt her sharp jawline.
Truly, a 'peak ZNMD moment' for the actor as she posed looking back at the vast sea after the experience.