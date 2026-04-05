Sobhita Dhulipala Exudes Natural Elegance For A 'Breathtaking' Leap

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 05, 2026

Sobhita Dhulipala recently dropped pictures from her scuba diving experience.

The actor captioned the moments, "Throwback to taking a leap."

Sobhita opted for a sporty black outfit with tights bottoms and a turtle neck top.

Sobhita also gave a sneak peek into her stunning views of coral reefs during the dive.

Sobhita exuded her natural elegance and also flaunt her sharp jawline.

Truly, a 'peak ZNMD moment' for the actor as she posed looking back at the vast sea after the experience.