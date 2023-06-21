Sleep Deprived? 6 Effective Ways To Enhance Your Sleep For Better Health

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 21, 2023
Are you unable to sleep at night or getting insufficient sleep? Sleep less than 8 hours can lead to weight gain, reduces brain functioning, decreases muscle recovery and causes mental health issues. Here are 6 ways to fix your sleep schedule
1 hour without blue light: Blue light from your device signals your brain it's time to be alert and awake. That disrupts your ability to fall asleep. Cut off screens at least an hour before bed to sleep well
2 hours without work: Your mind needs time to rest and wind down before sleep. Be done with your work at least 2 hrs before bed, and find a night time routine that allows you to wind down and relax
3 hours without food: When you digest food, your body's internal thermostat heats up. But your body temperature needs to drop to fall asleep. Cut off food 3 hours before bed to improve the quality of your sleep and hormone health
4 hours without exercise: It is important as excercising too close to bed keeps cortisol levels high, making it harder to fall asleep
10 minutes of sunlight: Soaking up the sun every morning sets your circadian rhythm, making it easier for you to fall asleep at night
10 hours without caffeine: It might be a bit difficult in the beginning, but it is important to avoid caffeine from your diet for a better sleep
Thanks For Reading!