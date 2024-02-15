Slap Day Special: Slap Him in 7 Gentle Steps Without Being Violent

By: Mariyam Usmani | February 15, 2024
Sometimes the relationship gets lethal, and the heart bursts with a strong urge to slap him for playing mind-games, but you are a gentle soul with a firm faith in the concept of non-violence! Here are some gentle steps to slap his obnoxious intentions without being violent!
Step-1 A villain can't be your hero! Stop listening his narcissistic pleas and manipulative words. Never believe him again!
Step-2 Forgive him to move on but never forget the apocalypse. Take him as a lesson and stay alert for your upcoming journey!
Write his name on a boxing punching bag and keep punching till you feel good. Never store negative emotions.
However communication never works in toxic cases, but you should express your thoughts. It can help you heal fast!
Be Happy! Because a hateful chauvinist would never like to see you happy and sorted on your own!
Focus on yourself! Follow self-care routines, create 'To-Do' lists and divide your tasks for the best outcomes!
Once you are done with the catharsis stuff, you can try meditative practices! Kindness is the best response! Just move ahead and never look back!
