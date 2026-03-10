Shruti Haasan Stuns In Edgy Black Co-Ord Set & Statement Embroidered Jacket Look

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 10, 2026
Shruti Haasan dropped pictures of her recent fierce and commanding photoshoot, effortlessly exuding confidence and high-fashion energy.
The actress once again proved her bold style credentials, carrying the dramatic ensemble with striking elegance and a powerful presence.
She wore a black co-ord set by Bombay Maximalist, reportedly priced at around ₹30,000, blending contemporary fashion with artistic detailing.
The outfit featured a structured black corset-style crop top, highlighting a sharp silhouette and adding a modern edgy touch to the ensemble.
She layered the look with a statement embroidered jacket, adorned with intricate metallic threadwork and botanical-inspired motifs that elevated the outfit.
She styled her hair in long, sleek waves with a centre part, enhancing the powerful and polished aesthetic of the look.
Shruti paired the top and jacket with a sleek black floor-length skirt & kept the accessories minimal, Shruti opted for subtle statement earrings and bold makeup.