Shruti Haasan Stuns In Daring High-Slit Ensemble As She Joins Ananya Panday In Call Me Bae Season 2

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 20, 2026
Shruti Haasan effortlessly turned heads with a bold yet elegant ensemble at Amazon Prime's Mumbai event.
She wore a striking outfit by Magda Butrym, featuring a structured brown crop top paired with a sultry high-slit skirt adorned with floral detailing.
The silhouette beautifully balanced edgy and feminine elements, highlighting her toned frame while maintaining a high-fashion aesthetic.
She elevated the outfit with statement red heels from Christian Louboutin, adding a pop of colour and sophistication.
Minimal yet classy earrings and rings from SK Jewels complemented the outfit without overpowering it.
Shruti’s confident poses and strong screen presence brought the entire look alive, making it red carpet ready.
Her appearance also created buzz as she joined the cast of Call Me Bae Season 2 alongside Ananya Panday, adding excitement among fans.