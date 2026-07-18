Shruti Haasan Serves Regal Glam In A ₹1.95 Lakh Saree With Intricate Zari Work & Halter Neck Blouse

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 18, 2026
Shruti Haasan looked effortlessly elegant in Geethika Kanumilli's 'Amethyst Saree', priced at ₹1,95,000, proving that understated glamour never goes out of style.
The saree featured a mesmerizing grape-to-wine ombré colour palette, creating a rich gradient effect that added depth and sophistication to the ensemble.
One of the standout elements was its wave-inspired edge cutwork, giving the traditional drape a contemporary twist while maintaining its timeless appeal.
Shruti paired the saree with a heavily embroidered backless halter-neck blouse in matching purple tones, featuring intricate metallic threadwork that beautifully complemented the saree's embellishments.
The drape was further embellished with beadwork and zari embroidery over delicate floral motifs, striking the perfect balance between classic craftsmanship and modern artistry.
For her beauty look, the actress opted for soft glam makeup with defined eyes, nude lips and a tiny bindi, adding a graceful traditional touch.
Shruti styled her sleek, centre-parted hair in soft waves, keeping the hairstyle simple to let the intricate saree and blouse remain the focal point.