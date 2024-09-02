Should You Drink 1.5 Litres of Water Upon Waking Up?

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 02, 2024

Although there are several therories involved as to how many cups or litres of water you should be consuming every morning, here's the truth

There is no evidence of speical benefits of drinking too much water first thing int he morning but it is recommended to drink atleast a glass for the following reasons

After several hours of sleep, your body is naturally dehydrated. Drinking water immediately helps replenish the fluids lost overnight

Overnight, your body processes toxins. Drinking water in the morning helps flush these out, aiding in detoxification

Water in the morning stimulates your digestive system, helping prevent constipation and promoting smoother bowel movements. For this, drinking a glass of lukewarm water also helps

Drinking water can kickstart your metabolism, increasing it by up to 30% for about 30-40 minutes, which helps in better calorie burning

Proper hydration can improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and blemishes, giving you a healthier glow