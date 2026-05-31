Shivam Dube Celebrates Bakra Eid With Wife Anjum & Family; Compliments Her Sharara Set With Floral Kurta Look

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 31, 2026
Indian cricketer Shivam Dube recently shared pictures from his intimate Bakra Eid celebration with his wife Anjum and family from her side.
Wishing his fans and followers on social media, Dube shared several inside glimpses from the celebration.
The series of pictures featured adorable moments with his son and daughter.
Shivam wore a traditional floral kurta paired with baige pants.
While, his wife wore a designer yellow sharara set complimented it with mehendi and stack of bangles.
Shivam Dube posing alongside the family members.
The CSK star will be next seen in the Indian team colours in the T20Is.