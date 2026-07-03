Shilpa Shetty Turns Heads In Butter Yellow Satin Gown Featuring Corset Bodice & Flowing Sheer Drape

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 03, 2026
Shilpa Shetty embraced sunshine glamour in a butter-yellow satin gown that perfectly balanced elegance with modern red-carpet drama.
The gown featured a structured corset-inspired bodice with visible contouring that beautifully sculpted her waist while enhancing the overall silhouette.
A soft cowl neckline added a touch of effortless sophistication, lending the outfit a fluid and feminine appeal.
One of the standout details was the floor-length sheer drape attached at the waist, which billowed dramatically behind her, creating a cape-like effect with every step.
Shilpa kept her accessories minimal, allowing the statement gown to take centre stage. She completed the look with metallic pointed-toe heels.
She styled her hair in loose, soft waves with a centre part, adding movement and keeping the overall aesthetic glamorous yet effortless.