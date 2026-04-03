Shikhar Dhawan With Wife Sophie Performs Pooja At Home One Month After Their Grand Wedding

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 03, 2026
Shikhar Dhawan recently completed one month to his wedding with his Irish partner, Sophie Shine.
Soon after completing the one month, the couple performed a pooja at their home.
They posted the inside pictures from the pooja in which the duo can be seen performing rituals.
The couple captioned the post, "Seeking blessings, side by side."
While Dhawan kept his look casual in white t-shirt and pants, Sophie opted for a pink embroidered suit and also also covered her head with the dupatta, following the ritualistic practices.
Dhawan married to Sophie on February 21 this year in a private grand ceremony in Delhi.