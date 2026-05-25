Shikhar Dhawan & Wife Sophie Continue Their 'Honeymoon Period' With A Serene Bali Getaway

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 25, 2026
After tying their knots earlier this year, Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Sophie Shine continue to paint the town in red with their lovely moments from their routine days to vacation diaries.
This time the couple shared pictures from their serene Bali getaway surrounded by picturesque waterfalls.
The couple was seen complimenting each other in breezy green outfits, perfect for a outing near a water body, to soak fully into the spirit of the nature.
Sophie wore a green halter neck dress with a thigh high slit and clinched near waist to give more breezy vibe.
The couple was also seen seeking blessings at the local temple and indulging into the pure experience of the place.
In another look, the couple was seen brunching in stunning summer looks, with Sophie wearing an asymmtric camisole dress by Zara worth ₹4,950.
Shikhar and Sophie tied knot in an intimate ceremony in Delhi on February 21, 2026.