Shibani & Farhan Akhtar Serve Ultimate Couple Goals In Stunning Ethnic Looks

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 23, 2026
Shibanj and Farhan Akhtar embraces a muted earthy palette, creating a sophisticated and timeless aesthetic in their recent ethnic looks.
Shibani's saree from Jade by Monica and Karishma features a soft ivory-silver hue with delicate embroidery and lace detailing, lending an ethereal, contemporary charm.
The heavily embellished sleeveless blouse adds texture and sparkle, balancing the fluid drape of the saree while giving the ensemble a modern edge.
The stacked embellished bangles add richness and festive appeal, enhancing the traditional aesthetic without overpowering the outfit.
Dewy skin, nude glossy lips, softly defined eyes, and naturally groomed brows contribute to a fresh, radiant beauty look.
Farhan opts for a deep olive-green kurta layered with a textured bandhgala-style waistcoat, delivering a refined and contemporary ethnic statement.
The ivory and olive-green color pairing creates seamless visual harmony, making their ensembles complement each other beautifully without looking overly coordinated.