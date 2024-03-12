Sherya Ghoshal Birthday: Ethnic Outfit Motivation From The Melodious Muse

Shreya Ghoshal, born on March 12, 1984, belongs to a traditional Bengali family. She is a celebrated playback singer with a gifted voice and diverse musical aura, but her fashion sense is another thing that makes her stand out. She is often spotted in Indian avatars with Salwar-Kurta, Saree, and Lahenga-Choli. However, she is not restricted to these costumes.

