Sherya Ghoshal Birthday: Ethnic Outfit Motivation From The Melodious Muse

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 12, 2024
Shreya Ghoshal, born on March 12, 1984, belongs to a traditional Bengali family. She is a celebrated playback singer with a gifted voice and diverse musical aura, but her fashion sense is another thing that makes her stand out. She is often spotted in Indian avatars with Salwar-Kurta, Saree, and Lahenga-Choli. However, she is not restricted to these costumes.
Shreya's wardrobe is full of conventional authenticity. This flamboyant full-length cream Anarkali suit is a perfect pick to swirl with the circles of musical puzzles.
While her customised dazzling gowns replicate cultural ethos with shimmering stars, ample flowy touch, and heavy dense embroidery.
Bright and light colours serve the best combo of style and expressive sparks in her signature outfits. Shreya never forgets to pair her dresses with declicate Jhumke, dominant ring, and other accessories to enhance the allure.
Shreya looks like a 'Bengali Diva' in crimson colour. The mirror, patchwork, and other forms of popular Indian embroidery add more shine to her melodious aurora.
She also loves experimenting with fashion trends to catch and match the current buzz. White colours also rock her list with a sublime magnetic charm.
She has also been embracing colours like blue, purple, golden, and green. Her fashion sense is versatile, like her musical arena with tons of experimental filamnets.