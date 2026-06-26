Sharvari Gives Corporate Chic In Cinched Blazer And High-Waisted Trousers

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 26, 2026
Sharvari embraced power dressing with a feminine twist in a head-to-toe Antonio Marras ensemble from the brand's Spring/Summer 2026 collection.
She wore a beige tartan tailored jacket priced at €1,780, featuring sharp peak lapels, structured shoulders, and a beautifully cinched waist that created a flattering hourglass silhouette.
The jacket's interlocking cut construction subtly concealed the pockets while lending the outfit a sculptural, couture-inspired finish.
She paired it with Wide Bustier Tartan Pants (€990), whose high-waisted design elongated her frame and added a sophisticated tailored appeal.
The trousers featured deep front pleats and wide legs, creating fluid movement while maintaining a polished, structured look.
Her sleek bun, glowing skin, softly defined eyes, and nude lips perfectly complemented the structured outfit.
Sharvari layered the suit with a crisp white shirt and matching striped tie, effortlessly channeling chic corporate-core aesthetics with high-fashion finesse.