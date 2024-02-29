Share A Smile Day 2024: A Time To Cherish The Contagious Spring Of Kindness, Resistance And Rebellion

By: Mariyam Usmani | February 29, 2024
With the murmurs of butterflies in the fresh spring wind, flowers are blooming on the periphery of dreams as the first day of March, steps in with the blissful legacy of 'Share A Smile Day'.
The day intends to nurture more reasons for chatoyant spills of bliss to cultivate the flowers of flourishing smiles.
According to primatologists, smiles have a riparian history spanning over million years, and true smiles give glimpse of harmless, genuine, and humanitarian temperaments.
An icebreaker, a cheerleader, and a gift of God, the silver grace of a smile is also an act of resistance. A delicate reminder to avoid being reactive.
A beautiful medium to spread positivity, smiles also foster co-existence and an inclusive ethos to love the living creatures without barriers.
Smiles are the mirror of the spirit; they reflect the thoughts and gestures of humane spark and light up the humble flames of rebellion.
So, smile more and keep passing the torch, like nurturing the culture of goodwill, modesty, and epizootic kindness.