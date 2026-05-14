Shanaya Kapoor Turns Fashion Muse In Floral Blazer & Mini Skirt

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 14, 2026
Shanaya Kapoor recently dropped stunning pictures of her latest fashion look, serving bold contemporary glam in a vibrant co-ord ensemble.
The actress wore a statement blazer and skirt set from Saaksha & Kinni that perfectly blended artistic prints with modern tailoring.
Her outfit featured the brand’s multi-coloured Sloane Skirt, designed with intricate hand-embroidered abstract floral motifs and detailed cutwork appliqué work.
The mini skirt added a playful yet luxe vibe to the look, with its textured embroidery bringing depth and couture-inspired detailing to the ensemble.
Shanaya paired it with an Abstract Floral Print Relaxed Fit Blazer in crepe fabric that elevated the outfit with a chic power-dressing aesthetic.
She paired the outfit with high length socks and intricately designed Puma shoes with several natural elements on it.