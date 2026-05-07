Shanaya Kapoor Nails Dramatic Red-Carpet Glam In Velvet Mini Croset Dress Worth ₹3.4 Lakh

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 07, 2026
Shanaya Kapoor served high-fashion glamour in a dramatic black ensemble by Kristina Fidelskaya, giving major couture energy.
She wore the label’s stunning Mini Corseted Velvet Dress priced at approximately ₹3,41,816, making the look both luxurious and statement-making.
The outfit featured a couture-inspired silhouette with an architectural corseted bodice that sharply defined her waist and elevated the structured appeal.
The rich black velvet fabric added depth and sophistication, while the off-shoulder neckline beautifully highlighted her collarbones and shoulders.
The sheer lower detailing with intricate textured embellishments created a striking contrast against the fitted velvet upper half.
She paired the outfit with elegant heels from Rene Caovilla, adding a sleek and polished finishing touch.
Shanaya opted for soft glam makeup with sculpted cheeks, nude lips, and defined eyes, complementing the dark, moody aesthetic perfectly.