Shanaya Kapoor Glitters In Gold, Elevates Muted Gown With Shimmery Accessories & Statement Clutch

By: Rutunjay Dole | August 20, 2026
Shanaya Kapoor proves that muted glamour can be just as striking, stepping out in a sleek brown-toned gown elevated with glittering gold accessories.
The floor-length gown featured a minimal, body-skimming silhouette, creating an effortlessly elegant and sophisticated look.
Shanaya paired the look with statement gold earrings, adding just the right amount of sparkle around her face.
She further accessorised with stacked golden bracelets, bringing a bold metallic touch to the otherwise subtle ensemble.
The highlight of the look was undoubtedly her shimmery gold woven clutch, which perfectly complemented the jewellery and added a luxurious contrast to the muted gown.
The combination of the brown dress and gold accents created a warm, rich colour palette, especially enhanced by the golden-hour lighting in the pictures.