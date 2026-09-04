Shalini Passi Serves 'Gopika' Vibes In Gorgeous Traditional Yellow Look For Janmashtami

By: Rutunjay D | September 04, 2026
Shalini Passi embraced her inner Gopika for Janmashtami, looking absolutely radiant in a traditional festive ensemble that beautifully captures the spirit of the celebration.
She opted for a soft yellow lehenga set, with the warm pastel hue giving her look a fresh, graceful and distinctly festive appeal.
The blouse featured intricate floral and traditional motifs spread across the fabric, with delicate embellishments adding richness without making the outfit look overly heavy.
The cropped blouse with a classic round neckline and elbow-length sleeves gave the traditional outfit a contemporary touch while keeping its ethnic charm intact.
Shalini elevated the look with traditional statement jewellery, including a beautiful choker, matching earrings and an elaborate maang tikka. The jewellery instantly enhanced her Gopika-inspired appearance.
She added another layer of glamour with ornate hand jewellery, including stacked bangles and dramatic hathphool-style accessories that perfectly complemented the traditional mood.
The sheer dupatta was draped elegantly across her shoulders, with black tassel detailing along the borders adding a striking contrast to the pastel yellow ensemble.