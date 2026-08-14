Shalini Passi Brings Royal Glamour To The Traitors S2 Premiere In A Bespoke Lace Gown

By: Rutunjay Dole | August 14, 2026
Shalini Passi entered The Traitors season 2 like a queen. In her premier look she opted for a bespoke gown crafted in delicate Chantilly lace and tulle ensemble by ROSEROOM.
The structured corset-inspired bodice features intricate lace detailing that beautifully defines her silhouette.
The figure-hugging gown opens into a dramatic flared hem, giving it an elegant mermaid-style finish.
The fine straps and subtly sheer elements bring a sensual yet sophisticated touch to the classic white gown.
She accessorised with a statement white choker featuring a central embellishment, adding a touch of old-world glamour.
She carried a white embellished handbag with lace detailing that perfectly complemented the texture and colour of her gown.
Her voluminous side-swept hair, defined eyes, dramatic gown and parasol came together to create a romantic, vintage-inspired couture look.