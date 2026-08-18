Shahid & Mira Kapoor's Romantic Getaway In Italy Is Perfect Summer Travel Inspiration For Couples

By: Rutunjay Dole | August 18, 2026
Shahid and Mira's Italy diaries are packed with romance, sunshine and wanderlust, making their getaway perfect summer travel inspiration for couples looking to plan their own European escape.
Mira Kapoor serves effortless European summer style in a breezy white sundress, complete with delicate floral prints that perfectly match the romantic Italian setting.
The dress features a feminine, flowy silhouette with thin straps and a relaxed fit, making it an ideal choice for a sunny day of sightseeing.
She keeps the accessories practical yet stylish with oversized sunglasses, a smartwatch and statement earrings, adding a touch of glamour to her vacation wardrobe.
The couple look completely at ease together as they soak in the sunshine and enjoy the breathtaking lake and mountain views, giving major couple goals.
From romantic boat rides to leisurely strolls through charming Italian towns, their getaway captures the beauty of a slow and scenic European summer holiday.