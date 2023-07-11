Seven Ancient Wonders That Have Been Destroyed Before You Could See It

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 11, 2023
Temple of Artemis at Ephesus in Turkey: Built in the 6th century BC, this magnificent monument, on the western coast of now called Turkey, was dedicated to Artemis, the Greek goddess of hunting and nature. The temple was 425 feet in length and 225 wide
Lighthouse of Alexandria in Egypt: It was located on the limestone islet of Pharos, facing Alexandria's two harbours. It was said to be the most famous warning beacon of all time and was more than 360-feel high. It was built between 300-280 BC
Mausoleum at Halicarnassus in Turkey: This grand tomb was built between 353 and 350 BC for Mausolus, the governor of Caira in southwest Asia Minor, now known as Bodrum, Turkey. The structure, planned by Mausolus himself, was so impressive his name became the origin of the modern word Mausoleum
Statue of Zeus at Olympia in Greece: The 39-foot gold and ivory plated statue was created around 436 BC by the Greek sculptor Phidias and placed in the Temple of Zeus at Olympia in western Greece. The statue had a huge influence on Roman and Greek art, inspiring everything from pottery to coins
Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt: The oldest and the only wonder present today, was known as Pyramid of Khufu. It is one of three pyramids Khufu, Khafre and Menkaure, erected on the west bank of the Nile near Giza. It was completed in around 2570 BC by 20,000 workers and took 20 years to build
Hanging Gardens of Babylon in Iraq: Situated near the royal palace in Babylon, south of modern-day Baghdad, Iraq, this one is the most mysterious of all the wonders of the list. The gardens were built between 605-561 BC. However, some people believe the Hanging Gardens must be a myth
Colossus of Rhodes in Greece: It took 12 years to build this mighty monument between c.294-282 BC. Created by artist Chares of Lyndus. the Greek sun-gold Helios stood in Rhodes harbour at a whopping 105 feet
